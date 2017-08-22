Insys pays $4.45M to Illinois to settle opioid case, says it did not materially contribute to opioid epidemic there

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) takes issue with recent statements from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan who claims Insys contributed to the opioid crisis there by selling SUBSYS (fentanyl) to high volume subscribers instead to oncologists to treat cancer patients per the product's approved label.

The company settled with the state by agreeing to pay $4.45M, but says there were less than 1,000 SUBSYS prescriptions filled in the state in 2016, less than 0.01% of the opioid prescriptions written there. It adds that there were ~34K SUBSYS prescriptions filled nationally in 2016 which did not rank within the top 50 opioid manufacturers in the U.S.