CRISPR Therapeutics teams up with Mass General Cancer Center to develop oncology T cell therapies

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) inks a two-year research collaboration and license option agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer.

The partnership will include using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing to improve current T cell therapies in development aimed at addressing unmet needs in blood cancers and solid tumors.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and MGH director of Cellular Immunotherapy Marcela Maus, MD, Ph.D., says, “We have already seen the profound benefit that T cell therapies can have for certain patients with a specific set of tumor types. Now the potential with gene editing, and specifically CRISPR/Cas9, exists to create improved versions of these cells that may work for a wider variety of patients with a more diverse set of tumor types. I’m glad to see the commitment CRISPR Therapeutics is making to this area, and am excited to collaborate with them."