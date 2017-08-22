Major Diagnostic Laboratory selects MTBC for integrated healthcare IT and revenue cycle services; shares ahead 14% premarket

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) announces that it has been selected by Infinity Diagnostic Labs, a full-service clinical and anatomical pathology laboratory as its healthcare IT and revenue cycle management vendor.

Karl Johnson, SVP Business Development for MTBC says, "Not only will this relationship generate significant new revenue to MTBC, but it will also provide a strong base from which to expand MTBC's niche laboratory billing services."

MTBC first launched the laboratory division of its larger billing operations in 2014.