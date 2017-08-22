Momo reports Q2, guidance beats; shares down 8%

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats with sales up 215% on the year to $312.22M. Live video service revenue was $259.4M. Value-added service revenue (membership subscriptions and virtual gifts) was $24.6M, up 58%. Mobile marketing revenue was $19M, up 15%. Mobile games revenue was $9.1M, up 23%.

Monthly Active Users were 91.3M compared to 74.8M in last year’s quarter.

Costs and expenses were up 189% to $246M due to increases in broadcaster revenue shares, marketing and promotional expenses, personnel hiring, payment channel fees, and infrastructure spending.

Net cash from operating activities was $108.1M and the company ended the quarter with $846.3M in cash and equivalents.

Q3 outlook puts revenue from $337M to $342M, a 115% to 118% growth on the year, compared to $307.13M consensus.

Press release

Momo shares are down 8.14% premarket.

Previously: Momo beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 22)