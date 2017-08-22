Susquehanna cools on Hain Celestial after run-up

Susquehanna lowers Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) to a Neutral rating from Positive after watching shares run up 35% since June 23.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic says it remains to be seen what kind of impact activist investor Engaged Capital creates. Zuanic is more focused on underlying trends, guidance and weak scanner data for Hain in the near term.

The Susquehanna price target on Hain falls to $45 from $50.