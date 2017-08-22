Moleculin to meet with EMA on trial design for AML candidate Annamycin

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) will meet with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday, August 30 to discuss its formal approval of a clinical trial assessing Annamycin in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

CEO Walter Kemp says, "With our planned clinical trial for Annamycin in the US and Poland which may begin shortly, dependent upon the filing and allowance of an IND with the FDA. We want to be in a position to move quickly with Annamycin in the rest of Europe. This meeting will lay the groundwork for expanding Annamycin's market throughout the European Union."

Annamycin is a member of the anthracycline class of chemotherapeutic agents (includes doxorubicin). Its value proposition is less cardiotoxicity and greater ability to overcome multidrug resistance mechanisms.

