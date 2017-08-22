JA Solar +7% after easy Q2 earnings beat

JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) +6.9% premarket after routing Q2 earnings and revenue expectations with shipments coming in well above guidance.

JASO says Q2 revenues rose 42% Y/Y to $878M and total shipments were 2,389 MW vs. guidance of 1,550-1,650 MW; external shipments rose 88% Y/Y and 68% Q/Q.

JASO raises its full-year shipment outlook, now seeing total cell and module shipments of 6.5-7.0 GW, up from 6.0-6.5 GW prior, including 100-150 MW of module shipments to the company's downstream projects, down from 200-250 MW in earlier guidance.

Due to the July 13 fire at the Yangzhou cell production facility, JASO estimates a loss in cell production capacity of 500 MW/year, which it expects to restore by Q1 2018.