Qualcomm developing 3D depth tech for Q4 mass production

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is developing 3D depth technology, primarily used for facial recognition, for future Android phones containing the company’s Snapdragon chips, according to Digitimes.

Qualcomm and reported partners Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Himax Technologies will develop the tech with mass production starting as early as Q4 and shipments to Android manufacturers starting next year.

The company hopes to expand the 3D depth sensing technology to other industries including automotive, virtual reality, and robotics.

In other news, Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner technology will start appearing in commercially sold devices by the end of this year or early 2018.

