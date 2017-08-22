Ford aims big in China EV market

Ford (NYSE:F) says its new JV in China aims to capture a "sizable" share of the China all-electric market.

New partner Zotye Auto sold more than 16K electric cars in the first seven months of the year to account for ~7% market share in the nation.

"Electric vehicles will be a big part of the future in China and Ford wants to lead in delivering great solutions to customers," says Ford Asia Pacific exec Peter Fleet.

Looking ahead, Ford wants 70% of its Chinese vehicle lineup to be electric by 2025.

The Detroit automaker isn't alone in making a strong EV push in China as Toyota (NYSE:TM), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) all have plans of their own.

Previously: Ford's global electrification expansion (Aug. 22)

Ford press release (.pdf)