Bionik Laboratories issues letter to shareholders

Bionik Laboratories (OTCQB:BNKL) issues a letter to its shareholders proving with updates over the last 12 months and outlining certain goals for the next year.

The Company has achieved several key milestones thus far in 2017 including completion of the development of the new V2 version of InMotion robots, expansion of sales and marketing teams and expanded sales pipeline.

Moving forward, the Company continues to focus on near-term priorities of market expansion and revenue generation, while targeting new, high-growth market opportunities and partnerships.

Following are some important milestones management is striving for in the near term:

The Company plans to extend the range of new V2 InMotion robotic rehabilitation products, including the arm/hand and wrist robots.

Further developing the V2 ankle robot and its first home version of the InMotion arm rehabilitation robot.

Beginning to develop first lower cost, lower body robot for the aging population in conjunction with Wistron Corporation, a co-development partner.

Generating first revenues from China together with a JV partner, Ginger Capital.

Securing an additional Asian distribution partnership.

Outsourcing manufacturing to support the expected increase in demand for the products.

In parallel, the Company is exploring an uplist to a national securities exchange, such as NASDAQ, and a capital raise necessary to do so and to fund the Company.