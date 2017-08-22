Brazil’s government to reduce controlling stake in Eletrobras

Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) +23.8% premarket after Brazil’s government announces plans to reduce its controlling stake in the power utility, one of the country's boldest privatization moves since the 1990s as it struggles to close a huge budget deficit during a deep recession.

The Mines and Energy Ministry says the sale would result in the “democratization” of EBR's shares, ~60% of which are directly or indirectly owned by the government, which would retain a minority stake and a right to veto some strategic decisions.

The government reportedly sees its stake in EBR as worth at least 12B reais ($3.8B).