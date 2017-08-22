BTIG: Six financials for the second half of 2017

It's already been a good year for the financial sector, but Mark Palmer and team - with Q2 results now accounted for - see six names with plenty of room to run in H2.

Over the last year, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has round-tripped sharply higher, and then all the way back thanks to investor concerns about credit quality. It's a buying opportunity, says Palmer.

In a curiosity, the credit rating downgrade for MBIA (NYSE:MBI) by S&P may prove a positive catalyst, says Palmer. Since, a new $250M buyback has been announced, and the suspension of new business means a sale of the company could be at hand, possibly to Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) - another of Palmer's six picks for H2.

Sticking with the monolines, the next pick is Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC). Palmer notes the stock has given back much of the gain it got in mid-July on achieving the long-awaited deal allowing the company's Segregated Account to exit rehabilitation. His sum-of-the-parts price target of $26 suggests 43% upside.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is down on the year, despite continued execution on a number of value-creating fronts. It trades at just 0.62x book value per share (excl. AOCI).

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) has struggled over what Palmer believes are misplaced fears about a shutdown in capital markets and the impact of rising interest rates. Added to that is uncertainty about the closing of its purchase of Kennedy Wilson Europe. Yes, the shares may remain rangebound until shareholder votes (in Q4), but investors with a longer-term horizon stand to benefit greatly. His $33 price target suggests nearly 75% upside.