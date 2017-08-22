Apple improves shipment times for AirPods

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) store has cut its AirPod shipment estimates to two to three weeks, the first time the estimate dropped below a month since the delayed launch in December.

CEO Tim Cook said during the Q3 call that the company had increased AirPod production capacity to better meet demand.

Other retailers have AirPod supplies in stock for quicker shipments, but the stock in Apple’s own store gives a good idea of where the company stands with the supply-demand balance.

Source: AppleInsider

Apple shares are up 0.50% premarket.

Previously: Apple is releasing 'Find My AirPods' (Jan. 25)