Toll Brothers down 1% after earnings beat

FQ3 net income of $148.6M or $0.87 per share vs. $105.5M and $0.61 a year ago.

Homebuilding deliveries up 26% in units to 1,899, and 18% in dollars. ASP slips to $791.4K from $842.7K thanks to an expected change in mix.

Net signed contracts up 24% in units to 2,163, and 25% in dollars. ASP of $837.3K vs. $830.8K.

Backlogs up 21% in units to 6,282, and 21% in dollars.

Adjusted gross margin of 25% of revenues vs. 25.3% a year ago.

1.9M shares bought back during quarter at average price of $39.02 each.

Full-year home delivery guidance narrowed and trimmed to 7K-7.3K homes from 6.95K-7.45 previously. About 150 homes estimated for delivery this year have been moved to 2018 thanks to a floor joist recall.

Full-year adjusted gross margin now seen at 24.8%-25%. FQ4 AGM is seen topping FQ3 by 35-50 basis points.

Conference call at 11 ET

