Samsung Bixby now available in over 200 countries

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) Bixby voice assistant is now available in more than 200 markets after earlier launches in Korea and the United States.

Bixby hits the market well after Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google’s Assistant.

Bixby only “speaks” two languages – English and Korean – compared to the 21 for Siri and the 5 for Google Assistant. Amazon’s Alexa ties with English and German as its only languages.

Samsung does have the benefit of integrating Bixby into its own devices with its flagship phone having a dedicated Bixby button.

