Report: Glencore in talks with Amplats on sale of Mototolo JV stake

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is in advanced talks with Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPF, OTCPK:AGPPY) to sell its stake in the Mototolo mining joint venture shared 50-50 by the two companies, South Africa's BusinessDay reports.

A sale would mark Glencore’s full exit from the platinum business it inherited, including an interest in Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF).

Mototolo is a relatively small mine which produced 117K oz. of platinum for the JV in 2016; it is operated by Glencore, which sells its half of metal output to Amplats, which manages the concentrator.