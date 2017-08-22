Facebook usage expected to drop with younger users, Instagram picks up some slack

Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) number of US monthly users will grow 2.4% this year, but the social networking giant has lost some appeal with younger users, according to eMarketer estimates.

Users between the ages of 12 and 17 will show a Facebook usage decline of 3.4% to 14.5M. The tweens and teens will instead turn to Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) (15.8M) and Facebook-owned Instagram (4.2M).

Users between the ages of 18 and 24 will turn to Snapchat and Facebook in fairly equal numbers (24.4M to 23.5M, respectively) with Instagram only falling slightly behind at 22.1M.

Snapchat’s overall usage rate expected to grow nearly 26% this year to 79.2M.

Instagram usage expected to grow nearly 24% to 85.5M.

Facebook shares are up 0.43% premarket.