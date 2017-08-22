Target CMO talks brand strategy

Target (TGT) Chief Merchandising Office Mark Tritton says the retailer is taking a measure approached to rolling out new brands to customers.

"As an example, we’ll be introducing a number of new women’s brands in apparel over the next 18 months, but we’re only launching two of those brands this fall, with more to come throughout 2018. We don’t want to overwhelm our guests," Tritton tells Marketwatch.

The approach by Target has already paid off with the Cat & Jack childrens business.