Libya lifts force majeure on Sharara crude shipments

Libya’s biggest oil field is back up and running after the national oil company lifts force majeure on Sharara crude exports from the Zawiya terminal after just three days.

Force majeure had been declared Saturday on crude deliveries from the key oil field after a blockade by a militant group, just the latest of several brief shutdowns caused by different groups this year.

Sharara is operated by a joint venture of Libya's NOC, Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), Total (NYSE:TOT), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Statoil (NYSE:STO).