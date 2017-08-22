Cellectar Bio's PDC program bearing fruit; shares ahead 6% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is up 6% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that its Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) research program has generated "numerous" molecules that show significantly better pharmacologic activity compared to the payload molecule alone. It says its research has shown that the new molecules average more than a 20-fold increase in delivery of the PDC to cancerous cells.

The company's lead PDC candidate is Phase 2-stage CLR 131. Preclinical candidates include CLR 1700 and CLR 1900.

