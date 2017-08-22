HP tops Indian PC market in a weak Q2

Traditional PC shipments in India were up 18% in Q2 to 1.75M units, according to IDC.

The market suffered under the implementation of GST reform, the country’s largest tax reform in 70 years.

Consumer PC shipments dropped 22.7% on the year to 0.81M.

Commercial PC shipments were down 13.4% on the year to 0.94M units.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) led the market with a nearly 34% market share. Dell came in second at 17.7% and Lenovo in third with 16.9%.

