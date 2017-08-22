Cheetah Mobile -12.6% as Q2 misses revenue, profit expectations

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is 12.6% lower premarket after its Q2 missed on top and bottom lines despite double-digit revenue gains.

The company's mobile game business grew sizably in revenues and profits.

"For the second half of 2017, we have a clear strategy to maintain our utility products' profitability and at the same time grow our Live.me and mobile game businesses," says CFO Vincent Jiang.

EBITDA rose 87.1% (and 45% from the first quarter) to 126.6M yuan ($18.7M), beating an expected 109.2M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Utility products and related services, 820.3M yuan (down 13.3%); Mobile entertainment, 371M yuan (up 271%).

Cash and equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments came to 2.38B yuan (about $351.5M).

It added that Yong Chen has resigned as senior VP for personal reasons.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of 1.15B-1.21B yuan ($170M-$178M) -- Y/Y growth of about 2-7%, vs. consensus for 1.19B yuan.

