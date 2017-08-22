EU launches in-depth probe of Bayer-Monsanto deal

The European Union's antitrust watchdog says it is opening an in-depth investigation to assess Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) proposed acquisition of Monsanto (MON), citing concerns that the merger may reduce competition in areas such as pesticides, seeds and traits.

"We need to ensure effective competition so that farmers can have access to innovative products, better quality and also purchase products at competitive prices," Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says.

Bayer says it expected further review of the deal because of the size and scope, and continues to anticipate approval by year-end; the company had offered commitments aimed at easing the EU's antitrust concerns but has not said what was proposed.