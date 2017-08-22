Android Police: Google will launch Pixel Chromebook, smaller Home

Google (GOOGL, GOOG) plans to launch a Pixel-branded Chromebook this fall, according to Android Police sources.

Google will also reportedly launch a smaller Google Home device at the fall hardware event. The source didn’t divulge details but the device would likely take on Amazon’s low-cost Echo Dot.

Google has led the smart speaker market in revenue due to Home’s price but Amazon rules in terms of shipments due to its wider range of devices that suit most budgets.

Previously: Google Home gets Bluetooth (Aug. 21)