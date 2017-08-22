Stocks off to positive start following sluggish two weeks

Stocks open with solid gains following the largest two-week decline for the major averages this year, boosted by a strong showing for tech stocks (+0.8%) out of the gate; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

No obvious news item is fueling the early positive bias, but reports that Pres. Trump's aides have made significant progress in preparing a tax overhaul plan could be lending some influence.

European bourses are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.7% and Germany's DAX +1.3% ; Asian markets ended mixed, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

Only a few notable earnings reports are out this morning, with Medtronic and Toll Brothers both opening -2% despite beating earnings estimates, but DSW +21% after beating Q2 expectations.

U.S. Treasury prices are down across the curve, pushing the 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.20%; gold is lower and the Japanese yen has slipped against the U.S. dollar.