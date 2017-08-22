DSW rockets higher after earnings

DSW (DSW +20.3% ) spikes after topping Q2 estimates and finishing the quarter with a stronger inventory position than a year ago.

The retailer expects 3% to 4% revenue growth for the full year. Comparable sales are seen coming in flat, but extra stores will lead to the revenue growth.

Shares of DSW hit their highest level since mid-May earlier. Investors may have their eyes on the company's new $500M share repurchase allowance along with the earnings surpriser.

