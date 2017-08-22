Total opens strong as analysts praise Maersk Oil deal

Total (TOT +1.7% ) pops higher at the open following upbeat analyst comments regarding the company's $7.45B takeover of Maersk Oil.

UBS analysts upgrade shares to Buy from Neutral after the Maersk deal, saying TOT bought the assets at an average price of $7.30 per barrel of oil resources, implying a long-term Brent price of $62/bbl.

"The credentials of this deal, and the deals in Brazil and Uganda last year, suggest that Total is able to realign the portfolio in a manner that is not value destructive," according to Citigroup, which keeps its Buy rating on TOT.

BMO Capital, maintaining an Outperform rating, likes the deal because it would be immediately accretive and rebalances TOT's portfolio.

Deutsche Bank also likes the deal, saying "the addition of material production offering modest five-year growth, with scope for sizeable synergies, at a price which is both accretive to annual free cash flow and earnings, shouldn't be scoffed at."