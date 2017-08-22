Zealand Pharma collaboration partner Boehringer Ingelheim launches early-stage studies of diabetes and obesity candidates

Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL +0.5% ) announces that development partner, privately held Boehringer Ingelheim, has initiated Phase 1 studies assessing candidates for the treatment of obesity and/or diabetes.

One Phase 1 will evaluate BI 456906, a once-weekly glucagon/GLP-1 agonist, for the treatment of obesity and/or type 2 diabetes.The dual action has the potential to deliver better blood sugar and weight loss control than single agonist treatments. The company says part of its therapeutic action is based on the natural gut hormone oxytomodulin, which decreases food intake and increases energy use. The estimated primary completion date is June 2018.

Another Phase 1 will assess BI 473494, a long-acting amylin analog, for the treatment of obesity and/or diabetes. Its primary completion date is also June 2018. The initiation triggers a €4M milestone payment to Zealand.