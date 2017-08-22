Report: China begins review of optical-fiber dumping duties

As it had previously announced, China has begun a review of anti-dumping duties against some optical fiber imports from the United States, Bloomberg reports.

China had said it would look at anti-dumping duties on fiber preform that it imported from the U.S. and Japan, to see if the dumping would continue if it removed the measures. It planned to continue levying the duties during a yearlong review.

Domestic companies had filed a complaint, saying they've found a further increase in dumping, according to the commerce ministry.