Deutsche Bank raises VMware to Buy on weaker AWS competition

Deutsche Bank raises its VMware (NYSE:VMW) rating from Hold to Buy, admitting that the firm overestimated the threat from competitor Amazon Web Services.

Analyst Karl Keirstead writes that research shows large companies often chose a hybrid model consisting of on-site local servers, which VMware offers, and cloud computing services like AWS.

Kierstead: “Our recent checks agree that VMware technology is proving to be more durable than they would have thought 12-18 months ago.”

Price target raises $10 to $120.

Source: CNBC

VMware shares are up 2.03% to $98.98. Shares are up over 33% on the year.

