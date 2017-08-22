Brazil regulator: AT&T/Time Warner deal a high risk to competition

Some previous smoke in Brazil around AT&T's (T +0.6% ) planned $85B acquisition of Time Warner (TWX -0.4% ) has built into a small fire, as the country's antitrust regulator said the deal poses a high risk to competition.

That could mean delays in the deal's closing as CADE, the regulator, examines which asset sales it might call for to sign off on the deal.

Brazil has laws prohibiting pay TV providers from owning content, and AT&T acquired 93% of Sky Brazil. But CADE says that would have to be analyzed by another agency as it's only looking at competitive effects.

CADE has until Nov. 22 to issue a final ruling, though that could be extended by 90 days under Brazilian law.

Previously: Brazil regulator calls for remedies in AT&T/Time Warner merger (Jun. 02 2017)