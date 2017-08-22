Morgan Stanley crunches the numbers on Starbucks

Morgan Stanley digs into the question of current valuation on Starbucks (SBUX +2.2% ) in a new note to clients.

"While investors continue to debate the new long-term growth rate for SBUX, our work shows that the market has already quietly adjusted to a more moderate 12-17%," advises analyst Brian Hayes.

"Our price target for SBUX is now $62, from $68 prior, and assumes a multiple of ~25x our CY18 EPS estimate, assuming re-rating occurs with better earnings visibility," he adds.

The retail stock is still rated by MS at Overweight, despite the trimmed PT.

SBUX has traded in a 52-week range of $50.84 to $64.87.