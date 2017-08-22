AC Immune discovers two new antibodies targeted to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's; shares ahead 4%

Thinly traded micro cap AC Immune SA (ACIU +3.5% ) heads north on light volume in response to its announcement that it has discovered two new antibodies using its proprietary SupraAntigen platform.

The first targets a protein that is abundant in the brain called alpha-synuclein, a target for Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia.

The other targets a protein called TDP-43, a relatively recently identified target for Frontotemporal Lobar Degeneration.

Both targets play key roles in other neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.