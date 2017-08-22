Uber considers self-driving partner; company gains ground in India

The Information reports that Uber (Private:UBER) is considering partnering its self-driving car unit with an automaker to reduce costs and improve the unit’s prospects.

An unidentified carmaker reportedly approached Uber this summer to buy the unit, which falls under Uber’s Advanced Technology Group umbrella. Executives rejected the offer, but it inspired considerations for a partnership.

Uber previously wanted to partner with Google on autonomous vehicles but the tech giant instead partnered with competitor Lyft. Uber and Waymo now have an ongoing legal battle regarding trade secret theft.

Baidu has partnered with numerous automakers for its self-driving tech platform and Waymo now plans to use mass-produced vehicles rather than its own fleet.

In other Uber news, eMarketer reports that the company has gained ground in India with a 4.82% reach in July compared to the 5.75% of ride-hailing leader Ola Cabs.

