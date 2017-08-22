CGG jumps as much as 22% on Sinopec bid speculation

Shares in French oil services company CGG (CGG +11.8% ) surge, sparked by speculation of a bid from China's Sinopec (SNP +0.6% ).

Shares in CGG, which in June filed for bankruptcy as part of a restructuring to reduce its debt burden, rose as much as 22% in Paris trading, although the stock is more than 70% lower YTD.

CGG, which specializes in geo-seismic surveys and is listed in Paris and New York, has struggled to keep up with payments on its $3B-plus debt as big oil companies hold back on exploration spending in a weak oil price environment.