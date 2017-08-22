Microsoft's AI-powered speech recognition matches human transcribers

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) AI-powered speech recognition software has matched the error rate of professional human transcribers.

The 5.1% error rate improves upon the 5.9% rate achieved last year, which Microsoft said was equivalent to human performance but IBM said was still too high. IBM said 5.1% would achieve human parity.

The conversational software was tested against the Switchboard corpus dataset, which contains 2.4K telephone conversations between strangers speaking US English.

The newer error rate doesn’t include testing against the CallHome dataset, which includes conversations among family members. CallHome was included in last year’s rate.

Source: ZDNet

Microsoft shares are up 1.14% .

