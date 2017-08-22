Pfizer nabs patent in India covering pneumonia vaccine Prevenar 13

Patient advocate and aid groups are unhappy with India's patent office after it issued a patent to Pfizer (PFE +1% ) covering Prevenar 13, a pneumonia vaccine. The groups contend that the patent will put the vaccine, $170 for a full course, out of reach for many people in poor countries. The action will enable the company to exclusively sell Prevenar 13 in-county until 2026. It launched it there in 2010.

Many emerging nations rely on Indian drug firms to supply inexpensive versions of medicines and vaccines. One Indian company, Panacea Biotec Ltd., is developing a cheaper version of Prevenar 13. It is mulling a formal opposition to the patent issuance.

Pfizer's patent on the vaccine was revoked in Europe last year and is being challenged in the U.S. and South Korea.

The company has supplied Prevenar 13 at discounted prices under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), an international public-private partnership aimed at improving access to vaccines in the world's poorest countries.

Bowing to criticism over Prevenar 13's cost, Pfizer reduced the price to non-government institutions last November.