Bloomberg: iPhone 8 face recognition will unlock in "few hundred milliseconds"

Bloomberg reports that Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 8 will include a 3-D face scanner that unlocks the device within “a few hundred milliseconds”.

Other new features rumored for the OLED-screened device: improved scene and object detection in the camera that’s also redesigned for better AR experiences, an infrared sensor for low-light facial recognition, and a faster A11 processor with a 10nm design.

Apple will likely announce the iPhone 7S, 7S Plus, and 8 alongside the Watch Series 3 next month. Supplies of the iPhone 8 might have limits at first due to supply issues.

Apple shares are up 1.54% .

