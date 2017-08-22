Calpine cut to Neutral at Guggenheim, as higher takeover bid unlikely

Calpine (CPN -0.3%) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim Securities after agreeing to be acquired last Friday by Energy Capital Partners and a consortium of investors.
The firm does not anticipate a higher bid for the utility, and CPN has enjoyed a strong run this year, with shares up 30.5% YTD vs. a 10.9% gain for the PHLX utility sector and the S&P 500's 8.3% increase.
Guggenheim believes the deal looks fairly valued on an EV/EBITDA basis, which the firm peg at ~8.5x estimated 2018 EBITDA, and it does not expect anyone else to pay more.
For the broader power merchant sector, the firm sees little M&A left on the horizon outside of potential activity among Dynegy (DYN +0.4%) and/or Vistra Energy (VST +0.2%); NRG Energy (NRG +1.8%) likely will remain a standalone publicly traded IPP for the foreseeable future as it executes its recently announced transformation plan.