Calpine cut to Neutral at Guggenheim, as higher takeover bid unlikely

Calpine (CPN -0.3% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim Securities after agreeing to be acquired last Friday by Energy Capital Partners and a consortium of investors.

The firm does not anticipate a higher bid for the utility, and CPN has enjoyed a strong run this year, with shares up 30.5% YTD vs. a 10.9% gain for the PHLX utility sector and the S&P 500's 8.3% increase.

Guggenheim believes the deal looks fairly valued on an EV/EBITDA basis, which the firm peg at ~8.5x estimated 2018 EBITDA, and it does not expect anyone else to pay more.