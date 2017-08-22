This just in: Millennials moving to burbs, having kids, buying SUVs

Millennials may have delayed marriage, kids, and home ownership for a few more years of hipster living than the previous generation, but now they're beginning to make lifestyle choices similar to those of their parents, according to Zillow data.

Almost half of Americans aged 18-34 live in the suburbs, and not all in their parents' basements. Millennials made up 42% of homebuyers last year, says Zillow. They're also buying SUVs, and not the small ones. Sales of large SUVs were up 11% in H1 vs. 9% for midsize SUVs, and 4% for small.

A Ford survey shows millennials ranking having children, buying a suburban home, and driving a big car as more important than living in a major city or relying on alternate forms of transport.