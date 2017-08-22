Verizon launching cheaper plan to draw 'casual' smartphone users

Verizon's (VZ +0.2% ) making the latest move in the "unlimited" phone-plan war of attrition, rolling out a cheaper plan to draw subscribers from rivals.

The plan it's introducing tomorrow costs $75/month and is par for the course for "unlimited" plans nowadays: with no overage charges for data amounts, but capped at DVD-quality video streaming (rather than HD), the ability to have speed throttled at times of congestion, and a slower mobile hotspot speed (600 kbps).

The plan also doesn't include calling/data in Mexico and Canada.

It's intended for more casual smartphone users vs. the heavy video streamer, Verizon says.

Verizon's also introducing an $85/month plan with HD streaming, mobile hotspot with up to 15 GB of LTE speeds, and calls, text and data in Mexico and Canada.