Ensco wins drillship deal for work at Leviathan field off Israel

Ensco (ESV +2.3% ) is higher after securing a contract for its ultra-deepwater drillship Ensco DS-7 at Noble Energy’s (NBL -0.4% ) Leviathan field development offshore Israel.

NBL, which will use the drillship to drill two wells and complete four production wells at Leviathan, recently terminated its contract with Atwood Oceanics to seek a cheaper, alternative rig.

ESV does not specify the dayrate for the NBL contract but says it will start in March 2018 and will be completed in December, but various customer options could extend the contract into 2020.