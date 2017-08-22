Western Digital announces 20TB edition of My Book Duo system

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) announces a new My Book Duo storage system that boasts up to 20TB of storage, the highest capacity ever from the company.

The system comes with an RAID-optimized WD Red hard drive that can hit speeds up to 360 MB/s sequential reads. Other features include a USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

My Book Duo systems have Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices starting at $259.99 for 4TB and topping out at $799.99 for the 20TB.

Press release

Western Digital shares are up 1.91% .

