Krystal Biotech readies IPO

Krystal Biotech (Pending:KRYS) has filed an S-1 in preparation for its U.S. debut.

The Pittsburgh, PA-based gene therapy firm develops treatments for skin diseases based on its proprietary Skin TARgeted Delivery (STAR-D) platform. Its lead candidate is preclinical-stage KB103 for the treatment of a rare inherited skin disorder called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). An IND filing is on tap for Q1 2018. Pipeline candidate #2 is KB104 to treat a severe form of ichthyosis called Netherton Syndrome. An IND should be filed by Q3 2018.

2016 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 1.1; Net Loss: (1.2); Cash Burn: (1.3).