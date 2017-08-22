Companies eyeing Teva's women's health assets - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that health products firms Church & Dwight (CHD) and The Cooper Companies (COO +0.3% ) are mulling bids for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA +0.8% ) women's health portfolio, estimated to be worth $2B.

Teva may sell the unit as one or split the U.S. and European businesses to accommodate the specific interests of bidders. CHD and COO are most interested in the U.S. operation.

Interested parties ex-U.S. include India's Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and French buyout shop Astorg Partners, although the latter is not alone. Other buyout firms in the mix include CVC Capital Partners, Thomas H. Lee Partners, Apax Partners, TPG Capital, French shop Pierre Fabre SA and Spain's Chemo Group.

Teva is shedding assets in order to pare down its substantial debt burden, ~$35B at the end of June.