"Not your father's Microsoft" to be cloud provider for Halliburton E&P efforts

Microsoft (MSFT +1.2% ) and Halliburton (HAL +0.5% ) unveil plans for a strategic alliance the companies say will help drive digital transformation across the oil and gas industry, as MSFT's Azure cloud computing service will host HAL's iEnergy service for oil and gas exploration and production.

The collaboration will "allow the companies to apply voice and image recognition, video processing and AR/Virtual Reality to create a digital representation of a physical asset using Microsoft’s HoloLens and Surface devices" after gathering data from sensors placed on infrastructure.

In response, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Nemeroff reiterates an Outperform rating on MSFT, saying the company is "not your father's Microsoft anymore" as it moves away from its “legacy tools and cyclical PC business."