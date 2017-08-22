Google announces Chrome Enterprise subscriptions, VMware partnership

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) launches Chrome Enterprise subscriptions for business clients using Chrome OS.

Chrome Enterprise is compatible with on-site Microsoft Active Directory infrastructure, which means clients can login to Chrome devices with existing credentials, access Google Cloud, and the IT department can still keep tabs on access.

The one year subscription plan costs $50 per device.

In other news, Google and VMware (NYSE:VMW) announce that the latter will become the first unified endpoint management provider with full Chrome device management.

VMware’s Workspace ONE will allow customers to manage Chrome devices alongside other endpoints.

Previously: Android Police: Google will launch Pixel Chromebook, smaller Home (Aug. 22)