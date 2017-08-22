Uber drivers hit $50M in tips, new driver app features announced

Uber (Private:UBER) says drivers have earned $50M in tips since the company rolled out the feature in June.

Lyft, which has offered tipping since the early days, announced that same month that Lyft drivers have earned $250M tips in around 5 years. The number more than doubled just in the past year.

Uber has also introduced new app features to improve driver flexibility and encourage retention. The features include drivers getting to choose the types of rides offered, set preferred destinations, and to receive notices if a trip will take more than 45 minutes.

Drivers can switch over to take UberEats deliveries easily and turning down rides won’t have as large of an impact on a driver’s standing from now on.

