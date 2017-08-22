U.S. power grid passes eclipse test; less solar generation lost than expected

Yesterday's total solar eclipse brought the first major test for the U.S. power grid since adding large amounts of solar and wind resources, and analysts say the test passed with flying colors.

“It was similar to the fog coming into San Francisco,” said Audrey Lee, VP of grid services at Sunrun (RUN -0.3% ).

In California, ~3,400 MW of large-scale solar came off the system during the eclipse, less than the forecast of 4,600 MW, according to the executive director of system operations for the state grid operator.

Elsewhere, Duke Energy (DUK -0.5% ) says it lost 1,700 MW of solar in North Carolina at the height of the eclipse, after expecting the loss of as much as 2K MW on a clear sunny day, and solar generation in Texas' Ercot region fell by 461 MW vs. an earlier forecast of 600 MW.

ETFs: XLU, TAN, UTG, VPU, IDU, GUT, BUI, KWT, FUTY, RYU, UPW, FXU, SDP, FUGAX, JHMU, UTLF