Samsung plans more smart appliance features by 2020

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) plans to apply more smart features to its home appliances by 2020.

The company will focus on combining AI and voice recognition, the Samsung Connect platform, and a cloud stack.

The Family Hub refrigerator is a current example with voice recognition that can order groceries or locate recipes, but Samsung hopes to expand to other appliances that can connect to the fridge.

Potential future projects include a vacuum that comes when called or telling the refrigerator to turn on another appliance.

